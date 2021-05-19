DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 69: The Big Club & You Aren't In It
May 19, 2021

Today the musings of George Carlin open this up. James Corbett echoes his sentiments. American Greatness touches further on the Republican side of the DC Uni-party. Meanwhile, Democrats are now the moneyed and billionaire hustlers in media, Wall Street, China, research, and at the universities. You are the mark at the casino – and the House always wins.
http://tarpley.net/online-books/george-bush-the-unauthorized-biography/chapter-15-cia-director/
https://www.corbettreport.com/markets/
https://dcfpress.com/repost-why-the-republican-party-sucks-americangreatness-talbachman/
https://amgreatness.com/2021/05/14/the-republican-party-sucks/
https://dcfpress.com/cia-not-bushs-yet-even-more-so-recruitment-history-bigtech-ccp-entanglements-and-modeling/ ----CIA Woke
https://archive.is/LXFhw --- Sun Valley
My new book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25

