DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 68: 1984, Travel & Education
0:00
-51:44

Episode 68: 1984, Travel & Education

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
May 18, 2021

Today will look at Canada and the U.S. regarding exercising of rights and the Authoritarian State actions from two examples. James Corbett presents one in Canada while Ian Prior reflects a new Loudon County, VA school edict. Lastly, we will review the ongoing Matt Gaetz smear-by-accusation campaign operating through a now-convicted liar.
https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/the-medias-matt-gaetz-source-joel-greenberg-just-pleaded-guilty-to-making-false-pedophilia-allegations-about-his-opponents/
https://www.corbettreport.com/non-compliance-at-travel-checkpoints-solutionswatch/
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/solutionswatch-checkpoints:b
https://twitter.com/iandprior/status/1394684122900094976
(https://archive.is/HJRLH )
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2021/05/17/exclusive-bombshell-photos-reveal-years-of-meetings-between-bloomberg-executives-and-chinese-propagandists-in-beijing/
New book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture