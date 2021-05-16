DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 67: The Useful Idiots & Preludes
May 16, 2021

Today will entertain the thought processes of those favorite people on the Left. Zero Hedge reposted two articles that related these ideas well. New Hampshire has been investigating their elections. And Yuri Bezmenov makes an audio cameo. Next in this broadcast about American freedom and liberty.
https://alt-market.us/vaccine-virtue-signaling-and-the-cult-of-woke/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rachel-maddow-says-she-will-have-rewire-her-brain-not-view-maskless-threat
https://www.westernjournal.com/election-audit-voting-machines-small-new-hampshire-town-far-reaching-implications
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman – Vern Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7M4jkhzmu5X/ - Dolores Cahill
https://theethicalskeptic.com/2021/02/17/the-five-species-of-syndicate-and-their-dissent/
https://theethicalskeptic.com/2021/01/04/the-pitfalls-of-electric-vehicles-as-climate-change-panacea/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25
www.dcfpress.com – If you download for free Operation Virus, please click on Amazon and provide a review of the book. Thanks.

