This episode will reinforce that one is facing the ultimate manipulation and con job to get the Western World to give up to China, and to others (those interested in making money), their rights, and their way of life, through this PSYOP of epic proportions. Sadly, many can’t envision evil this deep. That betrayal at the top of human rights and being this obsessed with your every single action, and hoping you’ll stress out and die, is just a precursor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsRCmhjtekE
https://rumble.com/vgvybz-this-isnt-about-a-virus.html
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
Episode 66: Biderman's Chart and the World Plan
May 15, 2021
