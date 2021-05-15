DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 66: Biderman's Chart and the World Plan
0:00
-41:19

Episode 66: Biderman's Chart and the World Plan

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
May 15, 2021

This episode will reinforce that one is facing the ultimate manipulation and con job to get the Western World to give up to China, and to others (those interested in making money), their rights, and their way of life, through this PSYOP of epic proportions. Sadly, many can’t envision evil this deep. That betrayal at the top of human rights and being this obsessed with your every single action, and hoping you’ll stress out and die, is just a precursor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsRCmhjtekE
https://rumble.com/vgvybz-this-isnt-about-a-virus.html
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture