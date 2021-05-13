DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 65: Flag Officers v. Biden's Betrayal
Jason Powers
May 13, 2021

Today will note the rising concerns from retired military about Biden’s course. The Israel Palestine conflict is looming large now. Colonial Pipeline and other coincidences are enemy actions. This is all a precursor to a monumental crisis ahead. People must wake up in the United States and realize their Federal Government – from Congress to the Agencies – are subverted and stand against the U.S. Constitution.
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/fb7c7bd8-097d-4e2f-8f12-3442d151b57d/downloads/2021%20Open%20Letter%20from%20Retired%20Generals%20and%20Adm.pdf?ver=1620740665549
https://www.theblaze.com/news/124-retired-generals-and-admirals-say-us-in-deep-peril-under-biden-warn-of-his-mental-condition
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/america-playing-fire
https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-delivering-of-covid-chaos-and-communism-to-the-united-states-the-world/

