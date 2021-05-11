DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 64: Media Lags Behind Science
May 11, 2021

Today we will discuss media lagging science relevations made months ago. The power of censorship from Amazon. Bill Gates in hot water with his Globalist Cronies. Competing ideas - what is next?
https://www.somebitchtoldme.com/post/dr-leana-wen-medical-cnn-propagandist-has-a-history-with-the-ccp-eugenics-programs
https://www.somebitchtoldme.com/post/bill-gates-oracle-or-opportunist
https://archive.is/UtkKF - Bill Gates Wall Street Journal

