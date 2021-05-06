DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 63: AZ Audit – DOJ Interferes, Military Madness
0:00
-57:48

Episode 63: AZ Audit – DOJ Interferes, Military Madness

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
May 06, 2021

Today will speak again on AZ Audit. Yesterday was a busy day as two women, Katie Hobbs SoS of Arizona, and Pamela Karlan from DOJ, sent nasty grams about the audit process going on. Implied and explicit threats from the DOJ are coming for us all. Darren Beatty at Revolver News finds out who is pulling your U.S. Military towards BLM purity test and the overlap there goes back to Obama.
https://www.revolver.news/2021/05/bishop-garrison-pentagon-hatchet-man/
https://law.wm.edu/admissions/intheirownwords/bishop-garrison.php
https://media.defense.gov/2021/Apr/09/2002617921/-1/-1/1/MEMORANDUM-IMMEDIATE-ACTIONS-TO-COUNTER-EXTREMISM-IN-THE-DEPARTMENT-AND-THE-ESTABLISHMENT-OF-THE-COUNTERING-EXTREMISM-WORKING-GROUP.PDF
https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000178-7031-dae3-affa-f6f7374a0000
https://www.brookings.edu/experts/norman-eisen/
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/politico50/norm-eisen/
https://law.stanford.edu/press/stanford-laws-pam-karlan-joins-u-s-department-of-justice/
https://cryptome.org/ic-black4701.htm
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E2pVmVBo8K4Q/ -Huxley with Mike Wallace 1958
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/05/06/are-americans-becoming-sovietized/ --Victor Davis Hansen (Soviet March)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture