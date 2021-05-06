Episode 63: AZ Audit – DOJ Interferes, Military Madness

Today will speak again on AZ Audit. Yesterday was a busy day as two women, Katie Hobbs SoS of Arizona, and Pamela Karlan from DOJ, sent nasty grams about the audit process going on. Implied and explicit threats from the DOJ are coming for us all. Darren Beatty at Revolver News finds out who is pulling your U.S. Military towards BLM purity test and the overlap there goes back to Obama.

