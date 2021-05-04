Episode 62: Operation Virus

Book Publication on May 16th. Pre-order link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25



One lived the experience of the novel Wuhan-originating corona virus. The propaganda, the authoritarian responses, the fears, real and imagined, that permeated the landscape of the world’s entry into the 2020s. But what did our leaders know about all of this? And when did they know it? How did this become the response after the last century of medical knowledge and innovations?



These questions were not allowed. To ask them, average people were immediately silenced by forces unknown to exist deeply in medicine but hypothesized to be at play in other lucrative, multi-trillion-dollar arenas. The pulling of our strings through coordinating politicians, the health officials, and creating chaos, all were done with a gleeful mission to strip humanity of its liberties in the name of this flu, a climate objective, a grand reset of all human endeavors.





It sounds so conspiratorial. And well, one must admit just a year or so ago, the level of complexity and inner workings of it, would have appear too fantastical to a mere mortal. But then again, like the computer “nerd” programming, the “paramount leader” propagandizing, and the “transhuman-promoting” German organizing a world organization from Davos, such a unity of mission suddenly made sense. It fit.





Each has coalesced their power bases. The nerd masterminded a 100-billion-dollar empire in computing alongside a 50-billion-dollar foundation for “good,” with the "Oracle of Omaha" slyly kicking in $30 billion for that good. The Great Ping has taken charge of the world’s largest population with technocrats, a 50-cent army, and the world’s first totalitarian social credit score brutally applied to 1.6 billion. The CCP Dream is to manage the entire world population – and to submit the United States – because the Middle Kingdom is just the superior way. And lastly, humans must evolve into the perfecting visions of yet another German, who assists the former two, in aligning subservient multi-national corporations to this so-called Globe-saving and resetting vision.





If it sounds evil – you are not in this elevated club. If it sounds good – then apply within to become a technocratic minion, or much more probably, a feudal serf.





Operation Virus was unleashed on humanity to achieve a Globalist Agenda that has been laid out in documents going back over fifty years. One of their key objectives: Population control. Its Malthusian roots spring up every so often to weed out the lesser among us, but “compassionately” so. Whether it is in the food we ingest, abortion promotion, a one-child policy in China’s yesteryear, or councils and organizations funded in the billions to achieve that goal, the overriding issue is that this petri dish of life is too crowded when seen from a 100,000 square foot estate or at the top of a media or industrial empire. Or, much further up the power chain of humanity – Pareto, if you will, always operates.





Their fears are that your life interferes with their plans. You are getting too close to them in economic station, without appropriate social distancing, and one cannot maintain control of those who will “deign to think for themselves.”





This book discusses a host of social, economic, and political intrigues that occurred since entering the decade of 2020. How these came about, and what the endgame is: You Will Own Nothing and Be Distanced from any dreams you once had.