Episode 61: Biden, Nuland, Yovanovitch, Ukraine, Giuliani

Today will discuss and review the recent FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani and John Solomon’s inclusion in the conversation. Joe Biden’s DOJ is not your grandpa’s DOJ. Which itself, probably wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Nevertheless, We the People, are no longer allowed to criticize the government or its most corrupt officials. There is a deep battle going on here – Globalists have their endgame; and basic task is to smear anyone that may interfere with the messaging on that endgame.

“A video released on Jan. 25 captures President Donald Trump appearing to say he wants to “get rid” of the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

The recording, which was provided to the PBS NewsHour by a lawyer for one of the people who heard the original conversation, is said to be from a dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2018– a year before Yovanovitch was actually fired.”

The FBI raided the apartment of Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, seizing several electronic devices as granted in the search warrant provided (but, oddly, they refused to take the infamous Hunter Biden laptop Giuliani secured late last year…).

