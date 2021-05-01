DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 60: Bird Brains
Jason Powers
May 01, 2021

Today will rant about the logic decline of Americans through a personal story.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093XVGY25 - Operation Virus, 4th Ed.
Website: www.dcfpress.com

