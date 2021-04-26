DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 59: AZ Audit & Articles
Apr 26, 2021

Today will read articles and comment on the Arizona Audit process in real time.
https://azaudit.org/
https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/a-new-american-divinity-part-i-scientism/
https://www.revolver.news/2021/04/woke-cancel-culture-lenin-bolshevik-red-terror/
https://time.com/collection/great-reset/
https://dcfpress.com/gates-foundation-all-grants-made-3-21/ - Gates Grants
https://www.somebitchtoldme.com/post/the-globalist-takeover-of-the-american-educational-system-part-one --- Gates et al.

