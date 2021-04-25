DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 58: Washington D.C., Enemy of the People?
Apr 25, 2021

Today will explore the D.C. oligarchy and how they are ruining the Constitution, its liberties, and operating in corrupt and lawless manner. The Establishment is desperate to maintain Power over the people, demonizing citizenry, decrying them as a Mob or White Supremacists, while inciting and unleashing a Marxist-led organization in BLM. This while cozying up to the CCP and supporting their objectives.
https://news.gab.com/2021/04/24/how-to-exit-the-oligarch-systems-of-control/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj2qVVdlwA0 – Diamond & Silk, Maxine Waters
https://dcfpress.com/hr51-washington-d-c-admission-act-passed-by-u-s-house/ Democrats all yeah, Republicans all nay
https://nypost.com/2021/04/24/big-tech-bankrolls-blm-in-exchange-for-net-neutrality-support/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/revealed-anti-trump-impeachment-witness-meeting-with-chinese-communist-party-think-tank/
https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/ - Pamala Karlan (page 535, Edition 3)
Analysis on Warroom from a CIA special Agent.
Sinclair Media Propaganda message.

