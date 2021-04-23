Today will review our states. States of being – how did we get to here? Why do we feel this? Destabilizing and demoralizing has become platform of the Biden administration. The United States is in a struggle session with people that hate Americans. They also are your “leaders.” They are your institutions, populated with your cops, lawyers, teachers, medical doctors, and most importantly, the corporate CEOs. How do such people garner power? What have they always wanted? This and more in this episode.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQot5Q0jAlPb/ - Critical Race Theory Will Lead to Race War
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uGBwXQZDrFx3/ Yuri Bezmenov – All Interviews
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v3z4HHz7eoEI/ - Yuri Bezmenov Warns America
https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/ pages 380-404
https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-much-ruin-do-we-have-left_3786875.html Victor Davis Hansen
https://archive.is/p4oBc VDH piece
https://azaudit.org/ Audit of AZ ballots LIVE 9 Cameras
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/04/22/the-vanity-of-the-global-climate-talks/ (https://archive.is/VpNB1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOfZgf-YecQ Jordan Peterson Climate Change
https://nypost.com/2021/04/22/77-iowa-inmates-received-overdoses-of-covid-vaccine/ --- done on purpose
Episode 57: Demoralization, Depression & Destiny?
