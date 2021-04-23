DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 57: Demoralization, Depression & Destiny?
0:00
-1:30:19

Episode 57: Demoralization, Depression & Destiny?

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Apr 23, 2021

Today will review our states. States of being – how did we get to here? Why do we feel this? Destabilizing and demoralizing has become platform of the Biden administration. The United States is in a struggle session with people that hate Americans. They also are your “leaders.” They are your institutions, populated with your cops, lawyers, teachers, medical doctors, and most importantly, the corporate CEOs. How do such people garner power? What have they always wanted? This and more in this episode.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQot5Q0jAlPb/ - Critical Race Theory Will Lead to Race War
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uGBwXQZDrFx3/ Yuri Bezmenov – All Interviews
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v3z4HHz7eoEI/ - Yuri Bezmenov Warns America
https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/ pages 380-404
https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-much-ruin-do-we-have-left_3786875.html Victor Davis Hansen
https://archive.is/p4oBc VDH piece
https://azaudit.org/ Audit of AZ ballots LIVE 9 Cameras
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/04/22/the-vanity-of-the-global-climate-talks/ (https://archive.is/VpNB1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOfZgf-YecQ Jordan Peterson Climate Change
https://nypost.com/2021/04/22/77-iowa-inmates-received-overdoses-of-covid-vaccine/ --- done on purpose

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture