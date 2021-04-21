Today will look at two men who have fought against and identified the crisis-level problems in the Academy & from D.C. Professor Mark Crispin Miller at NYU teaches courses on Media and Propaganda and what has happen in 2020 regarding that. And David Horowitz, once a Marxist, has spent the last 45 years telling us all what the Left is up to and how to fight them.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/ Episode 890 Part 2, David Horowitz
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1633-mark-crispin-miller-exposes-propaganda-in-the-academy/
https://www.amazon.com/Enemy-Within-Totalitarian-Movement-Destroying/dp/1684510546 Horowitz book
Episode 56: Academy of Ideas, Milller & Horowitz
Apr 21, 2021
