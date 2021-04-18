Episode 54: Populism v. Economic Systems

Today we will explore an array of opinions of Economics and Liberty. Populism is under attack. But what is the economic system cementing in place and what are its characteristics? Today four voices will offer opinions relevant to this conversation from backgrounds and walks of life very different from one another. A discussion on their thoughts and a theory is proposed from it.

https://rumble.com/vfearr-naomi-wolf-sounds-the-alarm-on-vaccine-passports-and-a-social-credit-system.html - Naomi Wolf (Liberal Feminist, Rhodes scholar, Clinton advisor)

https://archive.ph/Wd4PG - Bloomberg attack

https://dcfpress.com/disaster-capitalism-end-game-by-catherine-austin-fitts/ - Catherine Austin Fitts (Bush administration, HUDD, Christian Right)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aG0uE4oY6Mg - Styxhexenhammer666 (Non-religious, Libertarian views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_MXSE3wUT4 – Jordan Peterson (Professor, Classical Liberal)



https://dcfpress.com/podcast-populism-economic-systems/ --- image of theory.