JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 53: Defeat
Apr 15, 2021

Today we will talk about defeat. A great deal can be said about this topic. From each our lives, through experiences, to politics and war, defeat is never an easy topic to broach. Most of us want to feel like there is never defeat, never an ending where we lose. This is not possible in a lifetime. Maybe most importantly, a sound measure is how one copes with winning. What do the victors do? How do they approach the defeated?
https://youtu.be/4QbVCyaU0CY?t=209 Ruth Bader Ginsburg
https://rumble.com/vfmbnj-april-12-2021-big-week-ahead.-patrick-byrne-bombs-phplive2021.html (30:45) Patrick Byrnes
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/04/13/lawfare-activated-16-top-leftist-law-firms-plan-swat-teams-to-battle-state-election-reform-legislation/#more-210952
https://dcfpress.com/ceos-or-fascists-90-ceos-zoom-up-to-push-anti-democratic-narrative-on-voter-laws-being-drafted-in-u-s-states/
https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2021/02/10/operators-hammers-scorecards-and-a-con-man/ --- A counternarrative

