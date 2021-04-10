DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 51: A Week of Change, Headlines, Wonders
Jason Powers
Apr 10, 2021

Today we will review headlines, life changes and wonders as changes in the world keep running up against reality. We will discuss Ron DeSantis, 60 Minutes, and a New American article.
https://www.1stheadlines.com/
https://thenewamerican.com/top-scientists-join-desantis-to-slam-masks-mandates-and-covid-tyranny/
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ukwQMJGxQn4/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nIzh3mcTdr6z/

