JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 50: Chinese (CCP) Propaganda & Twitter
Jason Powers
Apr 04, 2021

Today will look at the CCP Propaganda Machine. How more and more, they influence, if not outright buy their way onto platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Happy Easter!
https://www.linkedin.com/in/leyi-zhang/ (Dr. Chen Jialun bio is copied verbatim) Beijing, China
https://archive.is/JWSUD Leyi Zhang’s information was identical to Chen Jialun’s LinkedIn and Twitter snippets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxOaod7yhHA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y5C1UKyggXqk/
https://twitter.com/DrJialun
https://archive.ph/LF0o7
https://archive.ph/Wnz7j
https://threader.app/thread/1220919589623803905 Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding
https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/ (Excerpt page 221- 223)

