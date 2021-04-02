DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 49: Moderna, The Timeline and Good Friday Freedom?
Episode 49: Moderna, The Timeline and Good Friday Freedom?

Jason Powers
Apr 02, 2021

Today, the Moderna Vaccine was developed in January 2020 from the sequence provided in early January by China. The vaccine came out on February 7th, just 3 days after the HHS liability immunity. Meanwhile, your freedoms are tied to vaccines, especially when on CNN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oicwTmhb_LA
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jasontpowers_moderna-sec-filing-for-cov19-vaccine-page-activity-6783785063151652864-nHpv
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/gao.html
https://archive.is/XLdIY
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-03-17/pdf/2020-05484.pdf
https://dcfpress.com/moderna-vaccine-was-developed-prior-to-hhs-immunity-give-on-2-4-2020/
https://dcfpress.com/the-hunter-for-red-october-grand-banks/

