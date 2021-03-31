Today is a hypothesis given the state of affairs in the United States and China. Who is doing what to achieve their goals?
https://dcfpress.com/the-joke-theeconomist-on-joebiden-chinas-big-rise/
https://dcfpress.com/product/operation-virus-delivering-covid-chaos-and-communism-to-the-united-states/
Episode 47: China Hypothesis, The Great Reset
Mar 31, 2021
Today is a hypothesis given the state of affairs in the United States and China. Who is doing what to achieve their goals?
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes