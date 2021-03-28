Episode 44: Psychopathy, Sociopathy, Oh My!

Today, our society has a disease. It’s not the flu. It’s not racism in the United States. Rather, the disease is of the mind. How one may define this – and how it acts out in society – has been a topic of discussion among psychologists and non-psychologists alike. We will discuss this and more today.

https://dcfpress.com/gates-foundation-all-grants-made-3-21/

https://dcfpress.com/linkedin-article-10-years-of-chaos-thegreatreset-bill-gates-xi/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdddQWMI9XU (Tommy Sotomayor)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JeqsE0H806WZ/ (Amazing Polly mirror)

http://www.minddisorders.com/Flu-Inv/Hare-Psychopathy-Checklist.html

https://dcfpress.com/jack-maxey-interview-on-hunterbidenlaptop-national-security-threat/

https://dcfpress.com/hunter-biden-the-typhoon-intel-report-no-one-disputes/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MYuPthJCllg/ (Cuomo & Papers Please)