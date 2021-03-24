Today will continue with Spinning the Narrative regarding Propaganda. The media uses gun violence in major metropolitan areas by radicals as excuses to restrict the 2nd Amendment. Of course, this has been the goal to centralize all power for the ELITE, by the ELITE and of the ELITE. These parasitic pushes are to create a Uni-party that will extinguish the United States Republic. These pushes are led, in particular, by three administrations and their long history now of pushing radical policies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWHjZMAOyQ0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R79jYGOBiKA
https://archive.is/CQd34
https://www.coursehero.com/file/p287q94i/In-fact-Prescotts-affiliation-with-Margaret-Sangers-organization-cost-him-the/
http://www.factsarestubbornthings.us/2014/12/21/bush-family-legacy-eugenics-planned-parenthood-fascist-coup-hitlers-bank/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCza6UGmRTk
https://twitter.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1374174167084466176
https://archive.is/W1NQ9 Amy Siskind Tweet
https://archive.is/cQ59j - Prescott Bush Planned Parenthood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryg99Z4Oy8A – G HW Bush (Lionel)
Episode 43: Propaganda, Part 2
