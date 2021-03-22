DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 41: Desired Chaos & Corruption
Mar 22, 2021

2020 is not done with you. The desire was always to keep this virus. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who Dr. Shiva denounced as “too little, too late,” published panicky letters regarding “immune escape.” The ENTIRE response to COVID19 seems highly planned. Lockdowns, masks, smearing therapeutics, while pushing immediate and “experimental” mRNA vaccines that are NOT vaccines at all. On many levels, this was coordinated by the World Economic Forum & Bill Gates. Their work to strategically partner to destroy the United States, establishing a one-world system is coming into focus. Even as some protest this not the case at all.
https://www.brighteon.com/embed/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc - Geert Video (so likely will disappear.)
https://covidcandy.net/coronavirus/a-new-mutation-threatens-a-fragile-recovery/
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(21)00036-0/fulltext
https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1371675990565527553
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/journalist-cant-sue-rod-rosenstein-for-illegally-spying-on-her-family-during-obama-admin-because-of-qualified-immunity/
https://twitter.com/richardursomd/status/1371659523442802696
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11438257/3-19102020-BP-EN.pdf
https://archive.is/UB1H7 - Podcaster’s LinkedIn post
https://www.weforum.org/partners/#search
https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/covid-vaccine-travel-visa-rules-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-to-allow-more-foreigners-inif-theyve-had-a-chinese-covid-vaccine-11615900150
https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-china-vaccine/china-starts-work-on-plant-for-mrna-based-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-media-idUSKBN28V0KN
https://www.linkedin.com/in/geertvandenbossche/
https://archive.is/PBUI9 - Geert on solving a problem.
https://soundcloud.com/ynamvinvxu2o/john-adams-theme-song-hbo-intro

