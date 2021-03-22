Episode 41: Desired Chaos & Corruption

2020 is not done with you. The desire was always to keep this virus. Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who Dr. Shiva denounced as “too little, too late,” published panicky letters regarding “immune escape.” The ENTIRE response to COVID19 seems highly planned. Lockdowns, masks, smearing therapeutics, while pushing immediate and “experimental” mRNA vaccines that are NOT vaccines at all. On many levels, this was coordinated by the World Economic Forum & Bill Gates. Their work to strategically partner to destroy the United States, establishing a one-world system is coming into focus. Even as some protest this not the case at all.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc - Geert Video (so likely will disappear.)

https://covidcandy.net/coronavirus/a-new-mutation-threatens-a-fragile-recovery/

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(21)00036-0/fulltext

https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1371675990565527553

https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/journalist-cant-sue-rod-rosenstein-for-illegally-spying-on-her-family-during-obama-admin-because-of-qualified-immunity/

https://twitter.com/richardursomd/status/1371659523442802696

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11438257/3-19102020-BP-EN.pdf

https://archive.is/UB1H7 - Podcaster’s LinkedIn post

https://www.weforum.org/partners/#search

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/covid-vaccine-travel-visa-rules-intl-hnk/index.html

https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-to-allow-more-foreigners-inif-theyve-had-a-chinese-covid-vaccine-11615900150

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-china-vaccine/china-starts-work-on-plant-for-mrna-based-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-media-idUSKBN28V0KN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/geertvandenbossche/

https://archive.is/PBUI9 - Geert on solving a problem.

https://soundcloud.com/ynamvinvxu2o/john-adams-theme-song-hbo-intro