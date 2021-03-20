DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 40: Free Flow & Federalism
0:00
-31:25

Episode 40: Free Flow & Federalism

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Mar 20, 2021

Today, we will discuss EPA, Inclusion, Fairness and Federalism in one article and community at Stanford. The goals are not what they say they are. But the agenda is always is.
https://techcrunch.com/2021/03/19/deep-science-ai-is-in-the-air-water-soil-and-steel
https://news.stanford.edu/2021/03/08/assessing-regulatory-fairness-machine-learning/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pj4xD71NMX8
https://facctconference.org/organization.html
https://soundcloud.com/ynamvinvxu2o/john-adams-theme-song-hbo-intro

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture