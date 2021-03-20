Today, we will discuss EPA, Inclusion, Fairness and Federalism in one article and community at Stanford. The goals are not what they say they are. But the agenda is always is.
https://techcrunch.com/2021/03/19/deep-science-ai-is-in-the-air-water-soil-and-steel
https://news.stanford.edu/2021/03/08/assessing-regulatory-fairness-machine-learning/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pj4xD71NMX8
https://facctconference.org/organization.html
https://soundcloud.com/ynamvinvxu2o/john-adams-theme-song-hbo-intro
Episode 40: Free Flow & Federalism
Mar 20, 2021
Today, we will discuss EPA, Inclusion, Fairness and Federalism in one article and community at Stanford. The goals are not what they say they are. But the agenda is always is.
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes