As I mentioned in an earlier podcast, the goal of COVID-19 was to create a problem that never goes away. Variants increase with time. But if the virus spread rapidly, and we had treated the most vulnerable in bifurcated manner (home and critical care), while boosting immune systems, this would have disappeared. Masks don’t work – and never have. Today too, we hear more about Fauci. Dr. Shiva teaches system biology. Dr Mercola – has been threatened by the FDA. Gates Foundation got billions in the COVID bills. Why?
https://www.planet-today.com/2021/03/fda-warns-dr-mercola-to-stop-writing.html
https://archive.is/qXB6Z FDA using their power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5BWzfSYK7k Dr Shiva Livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORHC0nUqyY0 Dr. Rand Paul versus Dr. Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRa6t_e7dgI Dr Fauci in March 2020
https://newstarget.com/2021-03-18-bill-gates-gets-7-5b-donation-from-taxpayersyour-own-title.html
https://archive.is/xkivG Bill Gates story
Episode 39: Learning & Applying of Science
