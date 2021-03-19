Episode 39: Learning & Applying of Science

As I mentioned in an earlier podcast, the goal of COVID-19 was to create a problem that never goes away. Variants increase with time. But if the virus spread rapidly, and we had treated the most vulnerable in bifurcated manner (home and critical care), while boosting immune systems, this would have disappeared. Masks don’t work – and never have. Today too, we hear more about Fauci. Dr. Shiva teaches system biology. Dr Mercola – has been threatened by the FDA. Gates Foundation got billions in the COVID bills. Why?

