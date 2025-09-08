DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Good Times: The UK has fallen

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Sep 08, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Link: https://x.com/TheFreds/status/1965075366751400335

Share

Leave a comment

The last rodeo in the West is the USA…

Gonna have to free the rest - if we don’t lose it all.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Powers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture