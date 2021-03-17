DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 37: Narratives & Changes
Episode 37: Narratives & Changes

Mar 17, 2021

The narratives of the United States are strong when pushed by the wrong parties or hostile actors. They are even worse when they are Domestically sourced. But what can we do? Get involved and inspire others to do likewise. Else, you won't have a United States of America to call home.
Links:
https://www.revolver.news/2021/03/january-6-narrative-collapse-assault-charges-spell-problems-for-doj-fbi-in-officer-sicknick-case/
https://archive.is/48mBO - AstraZeneca in Europe
https://archive.fo/uQVWO - Murder Rates up
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9318333/LA-teachers-union-leader-blames-white-wealthy-parents-rush-reopen-schools.html
https://www.270towin.com/2022-senate-election/
My book: https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/

