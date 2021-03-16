DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 35: News Analysis Improvement
0:00
-6:01

Jason Powers
Mar 16, 2021

On the Ides of March, on has decided this broadcast should be structured better. As such, everyday for the near future one will broadcast live from Noon-1pm, at least. Start with news & analysis then shift to a topic of improvement. New open music too!

