Episode 319: Pure Energy & Music
Episode 319: Pure Energy & Music

News and Music Combined.
Jason Powers
Mar 15, 2025
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/doges-key-revelation

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/reality-check-towns-and-states-dont-want-green-energy

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-frees-up-almost-47-billion-loan-totalenergies-mozambique-gas-project-ft-2025-03-13/

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/13/climate/trump-tariff-natural-gas-investment.html

https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/international-summit/2025/03/13/

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/hunter-biden-crying-poor-now-that-his-father-is-out-of-office/1560149451362217/

Music

  • Don Henley

  • New Order

  • Bob Seger

  • The Bee Gees

  • Filter

  • JJ Fab

  • Vanilla Ice

  • The Greg Kihn Band

  • Seal

  • ELO

  • KLF

  • Fuel

  • Information Society

  • Devo

  • Stereo MCs

  • Adam Ant

  • Talk Talk

  • The Cult

  • A Flock of Seagulls

  • Airwolf Theme

Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Jason Powers
