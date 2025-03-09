DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 318: Ryan Routh & Koreans
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:05:11
-1:05:11

Episode 318: Ryan Routh & Koreans

Additionally: Luigi Mangione prosecuted by a Hunter Biden-connected law firm. Receipts inside file.
Jason Powers
Mar 09, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Links and Files

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1898506681832665365.html

Thanks for reading DCFPRESS Post! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Share

Leave a comment

Ryan Routh And Koreans
4.79MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

Substack References

A Tale of Two Fragile Minds: Ryan & Luigi (Updates)

Jason Powers
·
December 11, 2024
A Tale of Two Fragile Minds: Ryan & Luigi (Updates)

It would be difficult to figure out what exactly went through the minds of two of the more famous current suspects in American History. One can speculate, which is more than even friends of Ryan Wesley Routh or Luigi Mangione are willing, or able to do, despite their once meaningful associations. Those associations, unmentioned, though may prove to be m…

Read full story

Ex-"CIA" Soo Kim: Ryan Welsey Routh's Twitter Follows

Jason Powers
·
September 16, 2024
Ex-"CIA" Soo Kim: Ryan Welsey Routh's Twitter Follows

RWR was obsessed geopolitically.

Read full story

Soo Kim: Project 2049 & New York Times Marine/Reporter Gibbons-Neff

Jason Powers
·
September 19, 2024
Soo Kim: Project 2049 & New York Times Marine/Reporter Gibbons-Neff

From June 19, 2024

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jason Powers
Recent Episodes
Video Memes: Bush & Putin Sitting in Truck...and its GONE!
  Jason Powers
Episode 317: Dragon Ball Cocaine Z & Sir Keir's Secret Deal
  Jason Powers
Episode 316: Dragon Ball Cocaine Z-elenskyy
  Jason Powers
ITS A DOGE WORLD!
  Jason Powers
Episode 315: DOGE vs Deep State Music
  Jason Powers
Episode 314: Deep State Strikes Back Against DOGE
  Jason Powers
BIG BALLS: The Pearl Clutchers Strike Back!
  Jason Powers