Episode 318: Ryan Routh & Koreans Additionally: Luigi Mangione prosecuted by a Hunter Biden-connected law firm. Receipts inside file.Jason PowersMar 09, 2025

Links and Fileshttps://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1898506681832665365.html

Substack ReferencesA Tale of Two Fragile Minds: Ryan & Luigi (Updates)Jason Powers·December 11, 2024It would be difficult to figure out what exactly went through the minds of two of the more famous current suspects in American History. One can speculate, which is more than even friends of Ryan Wesley Routh or Luigi Mangione are willing, or able to do, despite their once meaningful associations. Those associations, unmentioned, though may prove to be m…

Ex-"CIA" Soo Kim: Ryan Welsey Routh's Twitter FollowsJason Powers·September 16, 2024RWR was obsessed geopolitically.

Soo Kim: Project 2049 & New York Times Marine/Reporter Gibbons-NeffJason Powers·September 19, 2024From June 19, 2024
