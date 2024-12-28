Episode 310: Elon Musk F*cked Himself Over H1B

https://x.com/FreeMattKim/status/1872894888267923647 - who does Elon answer to?
https://x.com/dcfpress/status/1872904146879431119 - Yes Elon said this.
https://x.com/dcfpress/status/1872506617092002227 - Snippets of my Big Idea. Lots of moving parts….and there are devils to fight to get them to go along. (Can’t please everyone - without someone wrecking it.)
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post