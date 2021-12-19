Episode 115: Omicron Variant Xi Mas

We are gonna talk Omicron, the latest fear porn from the Globalist actors trying to take away your rights forever.



Links:

https://rumble.com/vr268p-netherlands-announces-new-hard-lockdown-for-no-reason.html

https://twitter.com/dcfpress/status/1472578192871505921?s=20

https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1472510474348634119?s=20

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/escobar-putin-xi-running-circles-around-bidens-hybrid-war

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-publishes-details-security-proposals-sent-us-nato

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/meet-scientists-hunting-next-variant-concern

https://thefederalist.com/2021/12/14/forcing-people-into-covid-vaccines-ignores-important-scientific-information/

CDC data: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm

Who owns you: https://dcfpress.com/infographic-blackrock-who-owns-the-world-you/

Excel analysis of vax v deaths:

https://dcfpress.com/covid19-data-12-15-2021-update/