JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 112: The Fed, BlackRock & You
Jason Powers
Nov 16, 2021

(Reuploaded the piece from Mike Maloney.)
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-11-16/jerome-powells-time
https://dcfpress.com/infographic-blackrock-who-owns-the-world-you/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdSq5H7awi8 - Mike Maloney Episodes

