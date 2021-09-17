https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/fed-bailing-out-wealthy-everyone-else-pays-price
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/european-climate-bank-ecb-scrutinize-bank-trading-books-climate-change-risk
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/major-beneficiary-afghanistan-crisis
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-federalist-party-biden-move-forward-greatest-federalization-push-adams
Fox: Tucker Carlson 9/16/2021 broadcast
Episode 105: Coups Start with Fear & Propaganda
Sep 17, 2021
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/fed-bailing-out-wealthy-everyone-else-pays-price
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes