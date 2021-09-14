DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 104: Milley & Friends Coup with China
0:00
-50:39

Episode 104: Milley & Friends Coup with China

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Sep 14, 2021

WaPo Article: https://archive.is/YR9MB
In the book’s account, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack, stressing the rapport they’d established through a backchannel. “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture