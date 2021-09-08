DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Episode 101: It Started with Epstein...
Jason Powers
Sep 08, 2021

If you haven’t paid attention the craziness of the last two years, launched full-scale when Epstein was arrested. His death, a mere month later, had the hallmarks of a hit in jail. The situations caused since, to cover up, bigger and bigger crimes, and bigger and larger pushes for authoritarian control are NOT a coincidence.
https://twitter.com/JesseMatchey/status/1434949664650895361
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11274254/prince-andrew-brain-surgeon-paedo-jeffrey-epstein/
https://www.berggruen.org/
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1434949664650895361.html
https://dcfpress.com/2021-a-trans-human-odyssey-by-the-psychopathic-sixes/
https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1433924536886562829

