This episode marks out the 100 years (more or less) of Globalist tyranny and machinates going on behind your sheepish eyes. I to only become more keenly aware of this as the threads of history move through Rockefellers, Kissingers, Schwabs and Gates to the modern introduction of their global plan to reduce population through fear, strife, war and sterilizing much of population. The ultimate goal requires the United States to be divvied up and submitted. It is why Joe Biden’s administration is doing the things they are. Treason is too kind a word.
Episode 100: 100 years of Globalist Tyranny
