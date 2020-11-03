Election 538: States in Play Predictions Part 1

538 has overstated their polling for months. Sampling error is rampid in these outfits who cant design a model for shy voters, Trump generally, because they are not paid to capture correct data, but rather: to induce people to not vote.

So far: it doesn't seem to be working...2016. But, we will see.

https://archive.is/JaumC - their last prediction, just 6 hours before the polls open for Nov 3rd.