DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Election 538: States in Play Predictions Part 1
0:00
-14:01

Election 538: States in Play Predictions Part 1

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Nov 03, 2020

538 has overstated their polling for months. Sampling error is rampid in these outfits who cant design a model for shy voters, Trump generally, because they are not paid to capture correct data, but rather: to induce people to not vote.
So far: it doesn't seem to be working...2016. But, we will see.
https://archive.is/JaumC - their last prediction, just 6 hours before the polls open for Nov 3rd.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture