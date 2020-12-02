DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Dominion in Michigan: No Training, 2 Witnesses to Late Night Ballots, Part 1
0:00
-14:55

Dominion in Michigan: No Training, 2 Witnesses to Late Night Ballots, Part 1

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Dec 02, 2020

2 Witnesses testified (and also provided sworn affidavits) to their experiences at the TCF Center. There was widespread, geographically speaking, of voter fraud. It was targeted to places - Democratic strongholds - with enough population to engineer various ways to move ballots around.
https://twitter.com/iheartmindy/status/1333939956327219200
https://dcfpress.com/witness-michigan-election-untrained-poll-workers-rerun-ballots-without-clearing/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture