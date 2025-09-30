Todd Blanche is an excellent lawyer by all accounts, appearing in lists of top lawyers that would put him on many short lists for high profile jobs.

When Blanche was put on the short list for top jobs in mid-November 2024 - he began to be truly important enough that top media people (Kaitlin Collins) were seen in public with Blanche down in Palm Beach where he resided. He was attached here in the 2010s, according to his CV.

Before this, while the President Trump’s attorney during a vast array of lawfare attacks (both civil and criminal), Blanche was one amongst a crowded team, including Alina Habba, who regularly received the media spotlight.

Todd did a very long interview with CNN (20 minutes), with Caitlin Collins on (May 30, 2024), regarding 34 felony counts (that were misdemeanors elevated right before the Statute of Limitations ran) and right after the conviction was handed down.

Blanche was born in Denver, Colorado, moved through several undergraduate schools (but didn’t graduate) before he hit his stride, working as a paralegal and graduated from Brooklyn Law School with honors in 2003 at 29.

From Courthousenews.com, Ryan Knappenberger wrote:

Upon graduation, he worked as a federal prosecutor in New York and co-chief of its violent crimes unit for nine years, where he prosecuted cases involving public corruption, securities fraud, RICO violations, fraud and other violations. According to his Blanche Law staff profile, Blanche was a counsel at Washington firm WilmerHale and a partner at Cadwalader Wickersham, also in Washington. As a defense attorney, Blanche represented Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and successfully got a mortgage fraud case against him dismissed in Manhattan. (https://www.yaacovapelbaum.com/2019/07/24/robert-muellers-deflective-force-field/) Yanukovych was who was removed from Ukraine.

WilmerHale is a well-known and well-connected (politically) to the biggest names in the DOJ’s and FBI’s history. The two biggest names for this matter at WilmerHale are Robert Mueller (FBI Director at 9/11, Lead Investigation of Donald Trump) and Jamie Gorelick (Clinton’s DOJ, the 9/11 Commission, and close friend of Norm Eisen - from the Hunter Biden Laptop).

Mueller had his top WilmerHale minion (Aaron Zelbey) join him on the $25 million investigation that was based off James Comey’s FBI big lie to investigate then President-elect Donald Trump as an agent of Putin and at the behest of President Obama.

Jamie Gorelick is much more covertly involved. Instead, representing the affairs of both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in the early days of the Trump administration. With this little nugget buried inside Hunter Biden’s laptop:

Longtime Gorelick friends , like President Obama’s former ethics czar Norm Eisen , have criticized her read of the anti-nepotism statute, which Gorelick said does not bar Kushner from serving as a senior adviser in the White House.

Hunter Biden & Co. were also aware of Norm Eisen. And Jamie Gorelick directly emailed Hunter Biden in 2010. This of course is not unusual given she was later posted to President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Council. The same sort of Washington POLITICAL FAVORS system works readily for the Democrats and Republicans alike.

WilmerHale was highly involved in energy matters - as I discovered regarding the potential Nordstream2 pipeline distressed asset sale to Stephen Patrick Lynch. The story is very complex - and legally ongoing in Switzerland (court filings I can’t read or easily find) - but apparently, a restructure deal (credit payoffs) is pending. As late as June 2025, a story has Lynch desiring a piece of NS2 action. (He has done this before; and won in court regarding Russian assets in the mid-2000s.)

Blanche’s posting at WilmerHale overlapped quite neatly with Mueller’s stint and while Gorelick was representing the Trump’s offspring and son-in-law of Charles Kushner, who convicted back in the 2000s. (He is considered among the TOP 50 most powerful Jews - I didn’t write the article - the J-Post did.)

Charles Kushner should be a household name in every Jewish community. A real estate magnate, political strategist, philanthropist, and father of Jared Kushner, his influence spans from New York boardrooms to Israeli hospitals and US foreign policy corridors, as the US ambassador to France and Monaco.

No sooner Blanche was elevated into the Trump nexus of legal positions, WilmerHale became a prime target of President Trump’s Executive Orders (#14250) in late March 2025. Among the biggest desires: national security and security clearance revocation:

The Attorney General, the Director of National Intelligence, and all other relevant heads of executive departments and agencies (agencies) shall immediately take steps consistent with applicable law to suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at WilmerHale, pending a review of whether such clearances are consistent with the national interest.

(b) The Office of Management and Budget shall identify all Government goods, property, material, and services, including Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, provided for the benefit of WilmerHale.

A federal judge has ruled against the execution of this EO, like other cases, regarding deportation of illegal entrees back to their home countries and firing and reduction in force of numerus agencies and their grant funding.

The men behind most of these lawfare cases: Norman Eisen along with Marc Elias (Clinton lawyer, Perkins Coie).

Opinion

One does not know if Todd Blanche is truly operating as the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of the DOJ like Lisa Monaco before him did under Merrick Garland. He seems to be a information and operational plant - like Bill Barr was - that does not rock the deep state boat too hard.

His recommendation by Rod Rosenstein seems to confirm Todd’s planting. From other reports, Blanche was regarded as a long-time Democrat (living in the Southern District of NY) - as he was hired by WilmerHale, whose lawyers typically donated to mostly Democrats through the FEC.GOV records search done.

There are other WilmerHale stories that just didn’t randomly happen. Given the nature of investigations, the most powerful hold the most secrets and are behind the most coverups seen in United States History. (And the excuses for these - if these power players even dare to utter a word - NATIONAL SECURITY!)

I can’t confirm if they were destroyed in the Oklahoma City bombing. But it sounds exactly like a Hillary Clinton operation.

But I can confirm that Moderna was not unconnected to some of the worst people through biotech cutouts. The mRNA vaccine had lots of help from the likes of the Bidens. Below is worth the read - it has over 200 citations.

