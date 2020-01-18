DCFPRESS Post

Consistency of Trump Message, Part II
Videos referenced:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gGIu9tj7IA – Pies Morgan 2011
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4620219/user-clip-donald-trump-jesse-jackson CSPAN 1999
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4CqF4hjCGI – BBC 1998
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVsAir5fDbs – Letterman 1987
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8wJc7vHcTs – Larry King 9/1987
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAgJAxkALyc – Rona Barrett 1980

