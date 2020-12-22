DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Congress Hates You: A Long Social Corruption Rant
Dec 22, 2020

My take and my resources:
https://dcfpress.com/congress-they-despise-you-so-much/
https://dcfpress.com/hcq-first-rescinded-ban-ama-in-late-october-then-held-up-yet-again/
https://dcfpress.com/moderna-report-vaccine-reality-merritt-m-d-v-dr-baden-of-the-fda/
https://dcfpress.com/cdc-or-ccp-ama-fda-have-hijacked-hcq-ivermectin-for-bill-gates/
https://dcfpress.com/excess-deaths-by-states-geography-policy-climate-new-flu-season/
https://dcfpress.com/pfizer-biontech-study-vaccine-has-adverse-events-risks/

