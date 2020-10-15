DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Big Tech & 230: Biden, Freedom of Expression, DC Swamp, Ask Why
0:00
-14:26

Big Tech & 230: Biden, Freedom of Expression, DC Swamp, Ask Why

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Oct 15, 2020

With the release of NYPost artice(s), people should realize how important it is to vet their leaders and hold them, and their tech lackeys to account.
My recent book: https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/ - Free download

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture