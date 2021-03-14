DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
#Based People & 1-Year of Psy Op: What Have We Learned?
#Based People & 1-Year of Psy Op: What Have We Learned?

Jason Powers
Mar 14, 2021

Finishing up with Teddy Kaczynski's Industrial Society Tomb. 1 year later, did you think this would be your world? The United States has fools that betrayed their oaths. And others think they can control Xi's China after they install their Great Reset. If you defeat the U.S., do you think Xi is going to stop there?
Masks: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/65-year-old-texas-woman-tackled-arrested-not-wearing-mask-day-after-abbot-lifted-mandate
World War 1: https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/wwi:b
Lockdowns: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-84092-1

