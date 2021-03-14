Finishing up with Teddy Kaczynski's Industrial Society Tomb. 1 year later, did you think this would be your world? The United States has fools that betrayed their oaths. And others think they can control Xi's China after they install their Great Reset. If you defeat the U.S., do you think Xi is going to stop there?
Masks: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/65-year-old-texas-woman-tackled-arrested-not-wearing-mask-day-after-abbot-lifted-mandate
World War 1: https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/wwi:b
Lockdowns: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-84092-1
#Based People & 1-Year of Psy Op: What Have We Learned?
Mar 14, 2021
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
