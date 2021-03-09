DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post
JASON T POWERS's show
Authoritarianism Libertarianism: WEF Ownership Plan and Control Mechanism
0:00
-1:15:18

Authoritarianism Libertarianism: WEF Ownership Plan and Control Mechanism

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Mar 09, 2021

Links:
https://newprairiepress.org/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1031&context=ebooks
https://www.weforum.org/videos/this-is-what-the-fight-against-covid-19-can-teach-us-about-stopping-climate-change-according-to-bill-gates
https://www.weforum.org/partners/#search
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iabI-P87k0E&t=2745s
https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/22246670/Fact_Sheet__America_s_Citizenship_Act_of_2021.pdf
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/biden-immigration-surveillance/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture