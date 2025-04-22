No other branch has the primary and sworn duties that a U.S. President does. And why that makes his decisions more powerful (and concrete) than that of the Supreme Court's arbitrary and capricious fog-of-night rulings. Moreover, when a neglectful Congress chooses to abdicate or make unclear its delineated role regarding immigration and citizenship standards, “To establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization (Article I, Section 8),” then the sworn-by-oath duty of the President of the United States of America has all the vested and unitary power of government to protect the country from enemies, foreign and domestic, and through all the means under his Executive authority as he is the only one ORIGINALLY SWORN to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. (Article I, Section 1.)”

What has occurred in the last 4 plus years has been a coordinated invasion and assault of the United States sovereignty. The deployment of destabilization tactics designed by her long-standing internal and external enemies that harbor ill-will towards its Constitution; and successfully subverted the Constitution through activism in federal agencies to lawyers to federal judges, including prominent Supreme Court judges. Most notably, the Cloward-Piven strategy for overloading government systems by mob or an army of applicants ran in concert with a color of law schema of creation of fake rights, welfare receipts, and unearned civil liberties given out to illegal aliens. This domestic enemies ploy reached an unparalleled application under former President Joe Biden’s administration, with hard numbers north of 10 million incursions, and more realistic: invading parties numbering well over 15 million.

[Note: it also appears the current PM of Canada, Mark Carney, has familial connections to Frances Fox Piven. His arrival to the north of United States is not an mere aberration. This is a veiled threat by his installation after Trudeau.]

Article II Powers

The Executive branch solemn and sworn by oath duties involve a two-fold absolute responsibility given to him by the U.S. Constitution: one, to execute laws passed by a lawfully-elected Congress; two, to jealousy “preserve, protect and defend” the United States and against “all enemies, foreign and domestic.” This is inherently stated (in Article II); and implied (and later codified) in (Title 5 U.S. Code 3331), through the “oath clause” (Article II, Section I) and the “execution clause” (Article II, Section III):

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Article II, Section III:

[H]e shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.

Neither the Judiciary (III) nor Legislative (I) branches have any similar oaths applied to their powers at the legal adoption and full implementation of the United States Constitution as “The Law of the Land.” This duly and precisely means that the Executive Branch holds the absolute primacy of protection, a duty and a loyalty, that the other two co-equal branches were not envisioned, or requested at the time of the country’s founding to swear any oath to carry out faithfully.

While it is well-established now that these branches of government do swear an oath (as of September 1966 by law) – as do lesser executive officials that report to the President and military officers that are directly under his command (Article II, Section II) – their oaths are supportive; and secondary; and not original and primary to their vested duties as delineated by Articles I and III in the Constitution. The lag of 175 years between the U.S. Constitution’s ratification by all its member states (January 10, 1791) and the passage of the subordinate oath law in 1966, reflects a substantial lack of haste in making this a legal requirement. This confirms that the President was “faithfully” decreed to do what the other branches are not required to do.

The U.S. military oath of office sworn by commissioned officers was established by Title 5:

I ___, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God. (Title 5 U.S. Code 3331, an individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services)

Oath by Law (1966)

It is therefore also incumbent on the President of the United States to be attuned to and vigilantly aware of threats to the preservation of our Republic and its Constitution; to protect the United States at all costs; and defend the Constitution of the country against it enemies, foreign and domestic.

The Constitution means nothing if the Unified body of States that exists to carry it out is diseased with traitors to its most fundamental tenants. The ignoring of the Constitutional oaths by the prior administration has led to present and extreme chaos frothing inside the Article III judicial branch. Routinely, the appointed and elected judges are operating with Constitutional disregard and an absence of care while providing wild assertions that they, as low-level judges, or even Supreme Court judges have any thwarting power to stall or stay the Article II execution of laws regarding deportation operations of those, non-citizens, that have additionally shown no potential or desire to obey U.S. laws; or follow what are the uniform naturalization tenants that Congress had determined in its better operating times.

The President, by his Oath, has to protect the Constitution and the United States combined together.

One is of the other; the other cannot exist without the strength and vitality and integrity of a Uniting of its States.

Criminal Aliens

Our enemies know of our legal loopholes, our Bill of Rights, as they crassly and cynically apply these to mean the United States must apply Citizens’ Civil Rights to all the World’s Aliens, the Foreigners that enter our defined borders. While the United States, was populated by those that trekked from beyond, the establishment of process and uniformity of naturalization, came with certain requirements established. The recent ignoring of these by various administrators of the law, did not abolish their existence or the President’s duty, by oath, to faithfully execute them.

(Note: The means and ability to do so does not mean perfection in the task - because humans are involved in that tasking. Our domestic enemies interject their imperfect and nefarious souls into the argument to defend heinously criminal souls to the far ends of the Earth. Many Americans are bedazzled by such thinking if such is proclaimed through expertise by degree on a topic. The Devil too was quite the expert on the Bible.)

To use modern technology that encapsulates the pathway to United States citizenship (with a PDF link), AI from Google.com noted:

Naturalization 790KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

To be eligible for naturalization in the United States, an applicant must be at least 18 years old, a lawful permanent resident (green card holder) for at least five years (or three years if married to a U.S. citizen), continuously residing in the U.S. for a specific period, physically present in the U.S. for a certain amount of time, demonstrate good moral character, have a basic understanding of English, and demonstrate knowledge of U.S. history and government.

The “demonstrat[ion] good moral character” as applied to the instant controversy of Kilmar Ábrego Garcia is found to lack any foundation. This is seen in numerous evaluations done by courts and by his entanglements in various states (Tennessee, Maryland).

2022 traffic stop violation included the transport of 8 people inside the State of Tennessee with an expired Maryland license with Maryland-only driving limitations for non-citizens.

Garcia has confirmed MS-13 gang markings and tattoos.

He also has a domestic violence pattern of behavior, requiring a protective order to be filed by a woman he cohabited with at the time of the order.

Six years ago, Garcia received a final removal order in 2019 after being inside the United States, illegally, for a number of years.

One cannot assess his English or knowledge of U.S. history and government, but those things seemingly are ignored by lawmakers and judges alike.

Heaven and Earth Rulings

While the prior impetus to give Garcia more “due process” is ongoing and used by Legislators as a hustle, others too are bypassing legal procedures and standing rules made by the top court in the land. Luckily, there were two SCOTUS judges, who dissented, vigorously, one might add. Justice Alito wrote:

24a1007 22p3 68.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

JUSTICE ALITO, with whom JUSTICE THOMAS joins, dissenting. Shortly after midnight yesterday, the Court hastily and prematurely granted unprecedented emergency relief. Proceeding under the All Writs Act, 28 U. S. C. §1651, the Court ordered “[t]he Government” not to remove a “putative class of detainees” until this Court issues a superseding order. 604 U. S. ___ (2025). Although the order does not define the “putative class,” it appears that the Court means all members of the class that the habeas petitioners sought to have certified, namely, “[a]ll noncitizens in custody in the Northern District of Texas who were, are, or will be subject to the March 2025 Presidential Proclamation entitled ‘Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of the United States by Tren De Aragua’ and/or its implementation.” …

The Court did all this even though:

It is not clear that the Court had jurisdiction . The All Writs Act does not provide an independent grantof jurisdiction. See 28 U. S. C. §1651(a) (permitting writs “necessary or appropriate in aid of ” a court’sjurisdiction); Clinton v. Goldsmith, 526 U. S. 529, 534–535 (1999) (“the express terms” of the All WritsAct “confine the power of [a court] to issuing process‘in aid of ’ its existing statutory jurisdiction; the Act does not enlarge that jurisdiction” (quoting§1651(a)). Therefore, this Court had jurisdiction only if the Court of Appeals had jurisdiction of the applicants’ appeal, see §1254 (granting this Court jurisdiction to review “[c]ases in the courts of appeals”), and the Court of Appeals had jurisdictiononly if the supposed order that the applicants appealed amounted to the denial of a preliminary injunction…

It is questionable whether the applicants complied with the general obligation to seek emergency injunctive relief in the District Court before asking for such relief from an appellate court. Fed. Rules App. Proc. 8(a)(1)(A), (a)(1)(C). When the applicants requested such relief in the District Court, they insisted on a ruling within 45 minutes on Good Friday afternoon , and when the District Court did not act within 133 minutes, they filed a notice of appeal, which the District Court held deprived it of jurisdiction. See ECF Doc. 41, at 3–4. It is doubtful that this aborted effort satisfied Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 8(a)(1)(C).

When this Court rushed to enter its order, the Court of Appeals was considering the issue of emergency relief, and we were informed that a decision would be forthcoming. This Court, however, refused to wait. But under this Court's Rule 23.3, "[e]xcept in the most extraordinary circumstances, an application for a stay will not be entertained unless the relief requested was first sought in the appropriate court or courts below or from a judge or judges thereof."

The only papers before this Court were those submitted by the applicants. The Court had not ordered or received a response by the Government regarding either the applicants’ factual allegations or any of the legal issues presented by the application. And the Court did not have the benefit of a Government response filed in any of the lower courts either. When the applicants first raised their allegations in the District Court, that court provided the Government with 24 hours to respond, and was poised to rule expeditiously. See ECF Doc. 41, at 3–4. But the District Court dissolved the Government’s obligation to respond after counsel for applicants filed their hasty appeal which, in the District Court’s view, deprived it of jurisdiction to rule . Id., at 4–5.

The papers before us, while alleging that the applicants were in imminent danger of removal, provided little concrete support for that allegation. Membersof this Court have repeatedly insisted that an All Writs Act injunction pending appeal may only be granted when, among other things, “the legal rights at issue are indisputably clear and, even then, sparingly and only in the most critical and exigent circumstances.” South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom, 590 U. S. ___, ___ (2020) (ROBERTS, C. J.)…

In short, the Roberts Court committed numerous substantial errors of procedure to assist the moving party: the ACLU. The court magically worked wonders of dare I say, moving Heaven and Earth, to see to it that this order was issued regarding ALIENS afforded more than their fair share of due process.

This whilst the country is to believe that the SUPREME COURT has not usurped power it does not have; and was never envisioned to have, over the elected President, who does have such power by oath; and was sworn to execute that power on behalf of the country that elected him lawfully.

The Courts notable absence and deafening silence of deploying such Heaven and Earth rulings during the Biden Administration’s allowed invasion or “predatory incursion” as the Aliens Enemies Act noted as well, that was enacted by Congress in the 18th century, and given little afforded judicial review by the Court in the mid-20th century, beggars belief when the sitting U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to protect the Constitution and country, and undo a treasonous trajectory by the prior administration in actual defense of NATIONAL SECURITY - which he has unified authority over.

Only 2 sitting judges, Alito and Thomas, on the Supreme Court had the mental faculties not to sign on to Roberts’ unsupported by any legal foundation order, speaking volumes as to the level of betrayal to the American People.

