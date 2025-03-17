Many groups tied to lucrative NGO hustles and eagerly supported the 10- million plus Biden-allowed alien invasion - nearly as many troops as the United States Military mustered at the height of World War II - are screeching now about the deportations of criminals, crying about “due process.”

One of the problems with conferring due process is the stated (out loud) thinking and further follow through of many Democrat city mayors and governors to resist and refuse to aid federal law enforcement officials with immediate removal orders for those declared the most violent criminals and others as well seen and declared as terroristic threats.

For those unfamiliar, databases abound with enough information - including phone, housing and financial data collected from various bureaus - to find specific aliens to target legally for removal. Other “police work” is more than able to ascertain when an illegal alien is found and should be detained if these are apart of the deadliest criminal gangs on Earth.

Democrats’ attempts to thwart removal, hide or house “aliens” are breaking federal law - aiding and abetting, common criminals up to terrorists (Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324). Their cries about due process are not excuses to aid and harbor fugitives from the removal orders.

Behind law enforcement methods, lay Presidential executive orders. Executive Order 14157, titled, Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, was published on January 20, 2025 noted that:

“Other transnational organizations, such as Tren de Aragua (TdA) and La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) pose similar threats to the United States.”

Executive Order 14159, titled, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, also published on January 20th, noted that:

Purpose. Over the last 4 years, the prior administration invited, administered, and oversaw an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration into the United States. Millions of illegal aliens crossed our borders or were permitted to fly directly into the United States on commercial flights and allowed to settle in American communities, in violation of longstanding Federal laws. Many of these aliens unlawfully within the United States present significant threats to national security and public safety, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans. Others are engaged in hostile activities, including espionage, economic espionage, and preparations for terror-related activities. Many have abused the generosity of the American people, and their presence in the United States has cost taxpayers billions of dollars at the Federal, State, and local levels. Enforcing our Nation's immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States.

Trump laid out his policy as:

It is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people. Further, it is the policy of the United States to achieve the total and efficient enforcement of those laws, including through lawful incentives and detention capabilities.

Trump, through EO #14159, repealed Joe Biden’s Executive Orders that the administration determined undermined National Security and law enforcement capabilities, regarding entry by any manner into the United States. In Joe Biden’s own orders, by their titling, one can see the designs of these orders was to allow a massive invasion, to overwhelm local systems, and cause disruption and stress to communities across the country.

Executive Order 13993 of January 20, 2021 (Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities), Executive Order 14010 of February 2, 2021 (Creating a Comprehensive Regional Framework To Address the Causes of Migration, To Manage Migration Throughout North and Central America, and To Provide Safe and Orderly Processing of Asylum Seekers at the United States Border), Executive Order 14011 of February 2, 2021 (Establishment of Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families), and Executive Order 14012 of February 2, 2021 (Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans) are hereby revoked…[Bold Emphasis Mine.]

NOTABLE as WELL - at this point - COVID-19, was still circulating and even with the fastest vaccine roll-out in human history, was still barely distributed to 5 to 10% of the population at the outset of Joe Biden’s term. So these mass migration - alien entry - priorities to allow in potentially sick with a dangerous virus and unvaccinated people (as DHS, HHS nor the CDC did not stop those who were unvaccinated) in from across the world proves that either or all:

The COVID crisis was mostly manufactured by media and targeted to create fear and stress particularly towards older people and at the youth (as schools were disrupted by fearful teachers onto their students). COVID was also vastly unimportant to the Democrats who secured the Presidency, the House and Senate in 2021, and then sought to ram into the country millions of unvetted and unwell people. Among them, foreign terrorists (there was a rash of unusual fires and destructive events to restrict supplies in America during 2021-2022) did exist. As well, the VACCINE was weaponized as an instrument of control by Democrats - through messaging by media (that is controlled as well). There was a complete 180 degree move regarding taking the vaccine once Biden was in office. The Democrats messaging flipped like clockwork to supporting “the gene therapy” from demonizing it as “Trump’s vaccine.” Mocking his inability to garner it quickly enough. Knowing full well a thoroughly tested vaccine takes on average 10 years to market. But the Media, and those most in the know (Anthony Fauci), did not tell the public about the NIH-Moderna vaccine contracts; the first vials made by February 7, 2020; and the origination of contracts made in December 12, 2019 and tested by Dr. Ralph Baric, who published frequently on Gain-of-Function with Dr, Shi Zhengli most tied to the SARS-COV-2 lab leak in Wuhan.

Getting back to the Alien Invasion .

A subtle part of Trump’s Executive Orders issued was their simplicity. EO #14150 states:

From this day forward, the foreign policy of the United States shall champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first.

American citizens first. Not illegal aliens or if one insists: foreign migrants.

The second paragraph:

As soon as practicable, the Secretary of State shall issue guidance bringing the Department of State's policies, programs, personnel, and operations in line with an America First foreign policy, which puts America and its interests first.

Executive #14161 is more complex, but the high-level bullet points noted:

Policy and Purpose. It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes. … And the United States must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise already present in the United States do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security. Sec. 2 . Enhanced Vetting and Screening Across Agencies (a) The Secretary of State, in coordination with the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director of National Intelligence, shall promptly: …determine the information needed from any country to adjudicate any visa, admission, or other benefit under the INA for one of its nationals, and to ascertain whether the individual seeking the benefit is who the individual claims to be and that the individual is not a security or public-safety threat.. [My emphasis.]

Alien and Sedition Acts (1798)

SECTION 1. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That whenever there shall be a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion shall be perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States, by any foreign nation or government, and the President of the United States shall make public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being males of the age of fourteen years and upwards, who shall be within the United States, and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured and removed, as alien enemies.

… [ My emphasis.]

SEC. 2. And be it further enacted, That after any proclamation shall be made as aforesaid, it shall be the duty of the several courts of the United States, and of each state, having criminal jurisdiction, and of the several judges and justices of the courts of the United States, and they shall be, and are hereby respectively, authorized upon complaint, against any alien or alien enemies, as aforesaid, who shall be resident and at large within such jurisdiction or district, to the danger of the public peace or safety, and contrary to the tenor or intent of such proclamation, or other regulations which the President of the United States shall and may establish in the premises, to cause such alien or aliens to be duly apprehended and convened before such court, judge or justice; and after a full examination and hearing on such complaint. and sufficient cause therefor appearing, shall and may order such alien or aliens to be removed out of the territory of the United States, or to give sureties of their good behaviour, or to be otherwise restrained, conformably to the proclamation or regulations which shall and may be established as aforesaid, and may imprison, or otherwise secure such alien or aliens, until the order which shall and may be made, as aforesaid, shall be performed.

SEC. 3. And be it further enacted, That it shall be the duty of the marshal of the district in which any alien enemy shall be apprehended, who by the President of the United States, or by order of any court, judge or justice, as aforesaid, shall be required to depart, and to be removed, as aforesaid, to provide therefor, and to execute such order, by himself or his deputy, or other discreet person or persons to be employed by him, by causing a removal of such alien out of the territory of the United States; and for such removal the marshal shall have the warrant of the President of the United States, or of the court, judge or justice ordering the same, as the case may be.

Executive Order #14157 reinforces that foreign governments link to the cartels:

This order creates a process by which certain international cartels (the Cartels) and other organizations will be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, consistent with section 219 of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1189), or Specially Designated Global Terrorists, consistent with IEEPA (50 U.S.C. 1702) and Executive Order 13224 of September 23, 2001 (Blocking Property and Prohibiting Transactions With Persons Who Commit, Threaten to Commit, or Support Terrorism), as amended. (a) International cartels constitute a national-security threat beyond that posed by traditional organized crime, with activities encompassing: (i) convergence between themselves and a range of extra-hemispheric actors, from designated foreign-terror organizations to antagonistic foreign governments; (ii) complex adaptive systems, characteristic of entities engaged in insurgency and asymmetric warfare; and (iii) infiltration into foreign governments across the Western Hemisphere.

Due to this, and the long-standing, two-century plus law, that has been used legally after World War II, there is sound legal framework in place that has never been overturned.

