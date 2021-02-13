DCFPRESS Post

JASON T POWERS's show
Acquittal 2.0: Trump, Babbit, Billions and Crackers
Jason Powers
Feb 13, 2021

Trump's 2nd trial ends 57-43. 7 RINOs going along with Wiley Coyote Democrats. Babbit talking. Billions by the ELITE. Salt must flow.
https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a/dem-s-impeachment-circus-completely:0
https://americansfortaxfairness.org/billionaire-wealth-grew-845-billion-29-america-struggled-first-six-months-pandemic/
https://dcfpress.com/trump-not-convicted-now-will-dems-move-on-to-running-the-country-do-we-really-want-that-either/

