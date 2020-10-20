538 Polls: Biden is up 87/13 over Trump, Hunter, Polls, ABC, Silver

When looking at these candidates, how Biden is up 11% is actually based on SAMPLING. But if their model skews selection, it's not a model, it's manipulation.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2020-election-forecast/

https://twitter.com/JASONTPOWERS1/status/1317671530071982082

https://dcfpress.com/operation-virus-the-2020-crisis-to-date/

2nd to last chapter details sampling of 538. They weight ABC/WaPo significantly. Wonder why.