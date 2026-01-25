Everyone thinks they are Perry Mason or Matlock or Oliver Wendell Holmes whenever they see an incident that results in a death to someone they don’t even know… (aside from maybe 50-500 people that were close enough to have had interactions sometime in the last year or years with the departed.) This actually DOES matter, lefties. PAY HEED to what I am saying.

Your blubbering over anyone that you think might align to your worldview is quite a magic trick. You allow yourself to become a useful tissue paper of feels when someone bites the dust - that you don’t know. Why is that?

“ALL lives are precious.” or is it, “BLACK LIVES MATTER?”

Which is it? - you toggle from one slogan or propaganda line to another, depending on your uncontrollable emotions or the incentives received through the NGO labyrinth that snakes to top officials in State and Federal Governments and Billionaires seeking to destroy the USA for their delights. When its convenient for you - all objectives lay at the end of which SLOGAN provides you the mental distance from your personal responsibility.

One death is a tragedy; a million is a statistic. - Joseph Stalin “You can't make an omelet without breaking eggs.” - Pulitzer Prize winner Walter Duranty on Stalin’s Ukrainian Famine

What you are doing is destructive - and you know it is - to a society that voting for a DIFFERENT Chief Law Enforcement official to remove those that Joe Biden let in the door via his EXECUTIVE ORDERS. You have a problem with this policy - redress it legally, not in the streets. (You are not WELCOME to impede Law Enforcement - despite the treasonous overtures of the Communist Governor in Walz or his plethora of elected cadre in Democrat strongholds. These people want your DYING BLOOD on Trump’s hands. And many will oblige in that mission. ICE TOO has a mission - and it doesn’t involve babysitting bad faith actors on the ground who want to tussle with the MAN.)

Did your political opponents go to the border to challenge ICE with their weaponry? Did those who voted against Biden go park themselves on the tarmacs of Airports at 3AM at night, refusing deplaning or illegals that were ferried around the country? If it had, the MEDIA would have done just like the J6 situation. But I never heard even one instance of a gang of MAGA breaking out their Sig Sauers, Desert Eagles, or their PPKs to dance with Biden ICE “Gestapo.”

A few intrepid journalists (James O’Keefe, Jason Goodman, Savannah Hernandez, and many others) went into areas where hotels were locked down for Biden Aliens to be funneled into country on US Tax dollars. Their interactions stayed in line with their rights to do journalistic work (1st amendment protections) and report what they saw or who they were interacting with at the ICE/CBP/Other agency level.

When those PRO-Biden Alien personnel threaten their arrests, if they made any trespass, that ended the conversation. Unlike the LEFT, they did not get a LEGAL pass on their positioning to antagonize or interfere with ICE or Affiliated Services deployed to move minor children into unknown situations.

But the LEFT is fine with ABUSES of their power - when it SERVES their ends.

More so though, this is devolving on the RIGHT as well. Because WAR is ongoing - and people cannot agree on enough to end this peacefully.

You are allow - Constitutionally - the right to petition (your government) for a redress of your grievances. You can peacefully assemble…which is WHAT those journalists did - assemble outside the offending facility, and seek information, or gather intel on the operations inside, through any legal means allowed with or without permission. (Garbage is not protected from investigation - if something of use was found - that would be considered fair game.)

But yesterday, I didn’t see peaceful assembly. I saw loud, unruly, petulant, spoiled brats doing just enough to interfere in ICE’s law duties. The man, Alex Petti, shot to death came to the unruly assembly with a loaded handgun. Reports are he did not carry ID with him - or his permit to have this weapon on him.

What was his intentions for the day? To defend his person? Others? When you arm up, you best know why and how you plan to use your weapon at all times. (That applies to ICE as well.)

Sadly, when an altercation (actually starting with a woman) escalated, too many bodies were in close proximity, all with weapons made to take life immediately. Agitated, likely not mentally operating on all cylinders (it was very cold and people are dressed to cover themselves appropriately), it ended in Petti’s death.

This was a Kamikaze death of sorts: Being armed doesn’t mean you should seek out LAW enforcement official for engagement in semi-hostile or hostile interactions. This man didn’t even make it to noontime - and he was dead.

Lastly, continuing to think you are going to stop ICE and also blame TRUMP (as much as we now KNOW, BIDEN didn’t even make executive decisions for months at a crack) ignores it is every person’s own responsibility for their own actions.

TRUMP didn’t tell Petti to take a weapon there. He didn’t tell him to harass ICE. Trump was nowhere in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Walz and Frey have far more command and control - on the ground - in putting people in these crowds to do their bidding.

Do We remember all the scams being uncovered, regarding the NGO-LLC childcare/medical care grifts? Those run back to top criminals running Minnesota. Think they might have a desire to stop investigations of them?

So chaos is what they want - deaths too.